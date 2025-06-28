First To Know Forecast: Pop-up showers and storms likely Saturday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday morning is starting off with the sun peaking through the passing clouds, but showers are expected to move through the area in the afternoon.

As an upper-level low continues to sit over our area, it is providing moisture to the atmosphere, fueling storm activity.

Due to a south to southwest wind flow, moisture is being pushed on shore from the Gulf.

Showers will begin in the late afternoon and will be scattered throughout the area.

Highs Saturday will reach the low 90s and upper 80s if you find yourself underneath a shower.

