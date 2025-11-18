First to Know Forecast: Patchy fog, broader sunshine (11/18/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will be a while before we have incredibly chilly mornings again. But before then, average levels of chill can be felt amid patches of pre-sunrise fog.

This evening will remain clear and mild. As the sun goes down, so will the temperatures, with readings in the 60s and 50s through the late-night hours. Morning lows will be in the mid 40s to around 50°, slightly milder at the coast, with areas of fog possible.

Nearby high pressure will persist for a few more days, so while it's here, it will contribute to rounds of sunshine again Wednesday once any fog lifts and dissipates. Temps will rise and reach a peak in the lower 80s.

There will be little day-to-day change in the pattern through Friday. A little more moisture will create warmer morning lows in the 50s and can trigger more areas of fog in the mornings. This weekend, a weak front is set to clip the region, scattering some clouds and a few showers around. Overall rain coverage is rather low.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

