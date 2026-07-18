First To Know forecast: Occasions of rain, intervals of sun (07/18/2026)

First to Know Forecast: Some storms come later for the Big Bend (07/17/2026)

With some clouds blending in with the sunshine this morning, a disturbance to the west of the Florida west coast — and well south of the Big Bend coastline — will stir up the atmosphere enough today to create occasions of clouds and showers, with the chance for downpours and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. There will be intervals of sunshine, enough to get temps for highs closer to average in the lower 90s.

Periods of rain can be heavy, with local wind gusts and frequent lightning. Activity should diminish by late this evening. Overnight will be partly clear with lows Sunday morning in the mid 70s.

The spin of low pressure will generate more rounds of rain and thunder, especially offshore Sunday, but there will be times when areas of rain and storms affect coastal and inland locations. Rainfall amounts through Sunday will vary, but higher amounts near two inches are possible at the coast, with lower totals farther inland.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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