First to Know forecast: Near-average conditions (10/26/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening will feature ongoing clear to mostly clear sky and mild temperatures, turning gradually cooler as the hours pass. The northeast winds will decrease a bit, up to 10 mph late tonight and through Tuesday morning. Readings will fall into the 60s and 50s later tonight, eventually getting to lows in the low to mid 50s.

The wedge of high pressure remains to our north Tuesday, guiding the northeast wind pattern and triggering breezes up to 15 mph. It will remain dry and mostly sunny, with a few fair-weather clouds in the afternoon, particularly in the southeastern Big Bend. Forecast highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday temperature ranges are fairly close to typical late-October levels. However, as moisture accumulates in our section of the atmosphere through the end of the week, morning lows will rise into the 60s. Daytime highs will remain in the low to mid 80s into the Halloween weekend.

The moisture will factor into a storm system in the Deep South this weekend, raising the local chance for a few spot showers Saturday and a chance for thunderstorms in southern Georgia for Sunday.

Temperatures will run a bit on the warm side through the middle of next week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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