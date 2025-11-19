First To Know forecast: Nature matching warm vibes of Turkey Drive (11/19/25)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The string of warm pre-Thanksgiving days will stretch into Thursday, the day of our annual Turkey Drive and one week before Turkey Day.

High pressure nearby, along with an upper-level high over the southern Gulf, will continue to cause mornings to be close to seasonably cool levels and afternoons to feel a bit like early fall or late summer.

This evening, there will be occasional upper clouds but it will be mainly clear and fairly quiet weatherwise. Expect nighttime readings to fall through the 60s, ending up with morning lows around 50° to the lower 50s. Areas of fog are forecast to form before sunrise, and they can become locally dense and thick.

Thursday features broad sunshine once again, as soon as any fog breaks by mid-morning. Winds will be light and mainly from a southerly direction. It won't be incredibly humid, but the moisture inflow may be more noticeable than previous days. Highs will get into the lower 80s again, perhaps as high as 85° in some inland neighborhoods.

Warm-weather enthusiasts will enjoy the next several days leading into Thanksgiving, as only a weak cold front is projected to give our area scattered clouds and isolated showers Saturday and Sunday without much cool air coming afterwards. Lows in this stretch will be in the 50s to near 60° and highs will run into the low 80s most afternoons through next Wednesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

