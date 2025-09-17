First To Know forecast: Muggy factor slowly increases (09/17/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weather pattern is consistent and persistent, if nothing else.

Today's late-afternoon scattered cloud cover will fade as the heating of the day subsides. A stray shower north of US 84 in southern Georgia is possible but not likely to have a broad effect. Readings this evening will fall into the 80s and 70s as the hours pass.

A clearing trend is foreseen across all local zones tonight and tomorrow morning, aside from patches of upper-level clouds in the eastern Big Bend. Morning lows will end up in the mid 60s.

After several hours of sunshine Thursday morning, daytime patches of clouds will develop as temps rise through the 80s. Highs in the low 90s are forecast with a partly cloudy trend. A couple of showers are possible in southern Georgia in the late-afternoon, drifting south in limited quantities.

The rain cycle has been in very low gear lately with all the dry air around. There are indications of a tap of moisture early next week contributing to a better scattering of showers and storms in the region. Until then, though, any rain development will be isolated at most. Highs will run toward the mid 90s leading into the weekend, with morning lows closer to 70°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.