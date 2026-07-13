First to Know forecast: More clouds, occasional rain & thunder (07/13/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the existing spread of clouds and showers, the conditions this evening will be generally stable, but mainly cloudy with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms and downpours crossing through various neighborhoods. Overall coverage of showers will decrease as the night continues. We'll still have the setup that supports layers of clouds overnight and the possibility for a few areas of rain forming before sunrise, with isolated thunder possible.

Temperatures will be steady around the upper 70s and lower 80s in the evening, falling back into the mid and lower 70s Tuesday morning for lows.

Sunshine amounts will be limited to off-and-on peeks Tuesday amid persistent cloudy zones and re-developing areas of showers, rain, and storms. Severe weather isn't expected, but lightning can become frequent and downpours can cause a soaking. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° Tuesday afternoon.

The upper disturbed pattern gets partially replaced by a less-agitated setup at midweek, reducing daily showers and storms to scattered and afternoon-focused. Highs will return to the low to mid 90s Wednesday through Friday.

Over the weekend, moisture is shown to increase and rain coverage and chances will be higher again.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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