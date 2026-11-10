First to Know forecast: More clouds & moisture; few midweek showers (11/10/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It won't be completely clear this evening, with patches of mid-level moisture and associated cloudiness, but there won't be any unsettling conditions for the evening and night, either. Deeper moisture connected to a relatively weak upper-atmosphere disturbance will help to increase cloud cover in general through tonight and Wednesday. As temperatures remain on the seasonably cool side, the thicker cloud cover on Veterans Day will be capable of creating a few sprinkles and showers. Rain totals will be light and duration of rain activity will be rather short.

Temperatures tonight will fall through the 60s and level off in the lower 50s Wednesday morning. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s.

Thursday features a cold front that will swing strongly through our area later in the day. Cloudiness will be sustained, with partial sunshine and mild afternoon temps.

Readings are set to fall Friday with a fresh shot of cold air that surges in behind the front. This will set us up for a chilly weekend, with morning lows in the 40s Friday and 30s on the weekend. Highs will be limited to the 60s with occasional breezes. Sunshine will be present as clouds come and go through this period.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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