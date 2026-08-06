First to Know Forecast: Mix of clouds, sun, locally heavy rain (08/06/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The distribution of showers and storms this afternoon is the classic summertime fashion — some downpours in some neighborhoods, others nearby stay rather dry. Additional activity is set to move into the Suwannee River and I-75 counties before early evening, supported by east/southeast winds. Times of heavy rain will affect select areas through 8 p.m., diminishing through the late-night period. Some leftover clouds are expected along with a partial clearing trend in most cases.

Evening temps will depend on the amount of rain activity; faster cooling will occur in rainy areas, while readings gradually drop through the 80s for locations without rain. Overnight temps will be in the 70s, with morning lows in the mid and lower 70s.

Friday will offer up another batch of scattered clouds mixed with sunshine by midday, and some pop-up forming showers and storms reaching about 40% of the local area. Some locations will get through the day without substantial rain action. Forecast highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

There will be enough moisture and modest upper-level motion to allow the development of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. Neither Saturday or Sunday will approach total washout conditions, but the usual summertime downpours and frequent lightning bouts can occur in between periods of sunshine. Forecast highs will be near average in the lower 90s. High pressure next week will reduce the daily rain cycle a bit and cause highs to rise into the middle 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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