First To Know forecast: Lacking in the rain department (09/03/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As our area is nestled between abundant tropical moisture in the Florida Peninsula and passing cold front farther north in the Tennessee Valley, we are experiencing low-stress weather conditions with sunshine (nighttime clear sky), few clouds, and not much promise for showers or unsettling thunderstorms. This setup is not expected to drastically change between now and Thursday afternoon.

This evening with be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with most clouds fading out after sunset. A light northeast to east wind will keep the moisture flow from increasing too much, but what is out there will prevent excessive cooling. Evening readings will fall through the 80s and 70s by early in the morning with forecast lows in the upper 60s to near 70°. Some lower readings are possible in interior southern Georgia.

A few hours of heating Thursday morning will support patchy clouds by afternoon. The local sea breeze can squeeze out a couple of late-day showers, though coverage will be limited and duration brief. Highs will be near or slightly above average in the lower 90s. It won't be extremely humid, but feels-like temperatures in the mid-afternoon can be near 100°.

Friday and Saturday won't be too different, either. A few afternoon showers are possible amid a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday begins a transition to a wetter pattern, with a frontal zone and a low-pressure system to the west allowing for greater chances for developing showers and thunderstorms. That activity is expected to become more numerous by Monday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

