TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A broad zone of low pressure south of our region is generating excessive cloudiness and flinging deeper moisture across our sections, leading to limited sunshine and occasional spots of showers. The warming trend has also been stalled by these conditions, on top of a cool northeast wind pattern.

As clouds linger and temps fall slowly into the mid and lower 50s this evening and late tonight, we can see periods of sprinkles and light rain re-develop and spread across the area in scattered fashion. There will be no thunderstorms or flooding, but the morning can be quite damp in areas that receive the rain activity.

Showers will come and go at times Wednesday amid ongoing layers of cloud cover and a few peeks of sun once in a while. Forecast highs will rise into the 60s and top out around 70° if enough sunshine gets through. Otherwise, it's set to be another cool and rather dreary day.

The Gulf disturbance will be slow to move out, so there's an expectation for more times of clouds and passing showers through Thursday and Friday. By late this week, the system will gather some organization off the Florida east coast, which will promote a drier trend locally for the weekend with an increase in sunshine and temperatures in a mild range (50s in the morning, 70s in the afternoon).

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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