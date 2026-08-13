First to Know Forecast: Intense heat, few cooling thunderstorms (08/13/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Pop-up areas of locally heavy rain and thunderstorm activity have been generally slow to move, but drifting to the east-southeast. Downpours have cooled down select neighborhoods temporarily, but late-afternoon and evening sun that re-emerges will cause temps to rebound. Overall, the heat index (feels-like) temperature will be the main driver of the weather story for the end of this week, as upper-level high pressure continues its presence across the Southeast.

This evening, though, most rainy spots will conclude by about 9:00. Temperature trends favor readings falling through the 80s late tonight, down into the mid to upper 70s for morning lows. The sky will become mostly clear overnight.

Ample sunshine will support a steady temperature rise through the 80s Friday morning. The 90s will be present for lunchtime. Highs will make their way to the upper 90s again as more clouds blend in with the sunlight. Like the previous afternoons, some local showers and storms will sprout up in the daytime heating. Feels-like temps will peak around 108° to 115°, prompting heat advisories and heat warnings.

Heavy rain can cause locally strong wind gusts, and lightning within thunderstorms can be frequent.

The weekend will have similar weather conditions locally as above-average temperatures will stretch for several more days as long as the upper high-pressure system remains nearby. However, each afternoon will have a scattering of showers and thunderstorms to bring some short-term relief from the hotter conditions.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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