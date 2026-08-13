Extreme Heat Warning in central, west Big Bend Friday PM

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — An EXTREME HEAT WARNING will be in place for the central and western counties of the Florida Big Bend starting at noon Friday.

While air temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of the afternoon across the entire region, the heat index (or feels-like value) will be as high as 115°. Heat of this magnitude can bring about heat-related illnesses and ailments quickly without adequate ways to stay cool and hydrated.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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