First to Know forecast: Hot & steamy with evening thunder around (07/27/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The daytime shower and thunderstorm cycle is delayed by the existence of higher air pressure and the development of spotty showers and storms in interior southern Georgia that will move to the southeast during the evening time frame, causing some zones of downpours and gusty conditions. Not everyone will encounter evening rain, but what does form can be locally heavy with frequent lightning. Activity will settle down later in the night, likely before midnight, as the action moves from northwest to southeast.

Locations that get rain will be cooler for a time, but broadly speaking, most areas will hold on to the 90s through early evening, drop into the 80s through midnight, and end up with morning lows that will be in the mid and upper 70s. The sky will be clearer and rain in the morning is not likely to happen.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with another round of late-day, evening, and nighttime scattered thunderstorms and rainy areas. Before any of that occurs, there will be ample sunshine and building clouds that help get highs to the mid and upper 90s. A few inland locations can touch 100° for a time in the afternoon. Feels-like values will be around 110°, prompting heat advisories and possible heat warnings.

The zone of high pressure shifts westward by midweek, allowing an upper flow to shove a cold front toward and through the local area Wednesday and beyond. The extra clouds and enhanced scattered rain development will help pull back daytime highs to the mid 90s, then more into the lower 90s by the weekend. The front will stall nearby, keeping rain activity a bit more frequent for coastal areas through Friday. Broader rain coverage is indicated for the weekend, particularly Sunday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.