First to Know forecast: Heat stretches into the night (07/28/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The daytime and evening rain development cycle is suppressed today, meaning there won't be many chances for showers or storms to form. What does form will be confined to few spots near the coast and in the Lake Seminole region and can be briefly but locally heavy. Most of us, however, will not encounter a lot of unsettledness, but the steamy and warm conditions will stretch deep into the night.

It will be partly cloudy to mostly clear this evening and in the morning with temperatures going from the low 90s at 7:00 p.m. to the lower 80s around midnight. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday will turn hot fairly quickly, with 90° or so by midday and highs in the mid to upper 90s. A heat advisory will be in effect in most areas for feels-like values around 110°. However, a cold front will approach in the afternoon and evening, a feature that will spark scattered showers and storms. Downpours will be common, along with associated wind gusts. A few severe-level gusts are possible with quick-forming storms in the late-day and evening.

The front will slip to the south on Thursday, focusing more clouds and re-developing showers and storms for the Big Bend and Suwannee River valley areas while southern Georgia will be a bit drier. Highs will be closer to average in the low to mid 90s. The weekend looks a bit messy with another upper system in the Southeast broadening the amount of clouds and showers in the local area.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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