First to Know Forecast: Heat for summer's waning days (09/16/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It has been cooler than average in the mornings, but the afternoons have retained that classic late-summer feel of heat. These final days of summertime will continue to stay on the warm side after mornings that won't be as cool as they have been lately.

This evening, the sky will be clear to mostly clear, with passing upper-level clouds through most of the night. With the air still quite dry, cooling will be steady, with 80s early in the evening reching the 70s after sundown.

Morning lows will be in the middle 60s, with some low 60s in southern Georgia.

Sunshine will prevail Wednesday amid more of those passing high-level clouds, and some fair-weather puffy clouds mixed in during the afternoon. There can be one or two showers forming in the mid- to late-afternoon, but not more than that. Forecast highs are in the lower 90s.

It'll get a little toasty for the rest of the week, with expected highs in the low to mid 90s. East winds will advance a moisture flow upon the area. It will take a few days for the mugginess to be more noticeable, but we'll feel the difference by the end of the week. That will also contribute to a few more isolated showers by the weekend. Rain coverage will be limited on Saturday, but deeper moisture connected to a modest disturbance early next week off the Florida east coast will influence a better scattering of clouds, showers, and few storms around our region by next Monday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

