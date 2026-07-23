First To Know forecast: Heat cranks up with less rain (07/23/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Upper-level high pressure is building across the tri-state region for a couple of days, which will cause fewer showers and storms for the rest of today. A couple of pop-up areas can form near the Suwannee River section of the Big Bend, but the majority of us will go dry and stay quite warm through the evening and early phase of the night.

Readings will stay in the 90s through 7:00, fall through the 80s beyond midnight, and level off in the mid 70s for early morning lows Friday. The sky will be generally clear with limited cloud cover.

The high-pressure setup will keep afternoon showers and storms in an isolated range of coverage, and primarily focused in eastern areas (around and east of Highway 319). It will be sunny to partly cloudy as the afternoon progresses. Highs will be in the middle 90s; feels-like values will be around 105° or slightly higher in the top of the mid-afternoon.

This weekend will feature times of sunshine amid scattered clouds. A front to the north will attempt to move south and can contribute to a few more areas of rain and thunderstorms, especially Sunday. Neither weekend day will have broad washout or stormy implications, just a few localized spots of downpours and lightning. The temperature trend continues to lean on the hot side, with highs in the mid and upper 90s for portions of early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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