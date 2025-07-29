First to Know Forecast: Heat-busting rain spots (07/29/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Despite a repeat performance of early-afternoon temperatures in the mid and upper 90s, the development of pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms has interfered with further warming in many neighborhoods, and provided a temporary break in the hot conditions. As some areas of rain slowly move elsewhere or rain themselves out, re-emerging sunshine can cause temps to rebound into the 80s or near 90° before sunset. In those cases, the feels-like value will register around 100° again.

With nightfall, showers and storms will decrease and clouds will break. Forecast temps overnight will be in the 70s to near 80° with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Several hours of sunlight and warming will get highs back into the middle 90s Wednesday with heat index readings near advisory levels of 108°. The amount of natural cooling will depend on when showers and storms start forming and where they will move amid a southwesterly wind pattern for midweek. With most summertime storms, downpours can cause excessive rainfall and local flooding. Severe weather chances are isolated at worst.

A few days of scattered storms will transition into broader cloudiness and higher rain coverage by the weekend when plentiful moisture combines with a stalling cold front over middle and southern Georgia this weekend. This combination will reduce highs to around 90° but can also cause limited sunshine and numerous bouts of rain and thunder.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

