First to Know Forecast: Freezing temps return, then take a break (11/11/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After lows widespread in the 20s this morning, readings recovered to the 50s. But the pattern remains to have a similar temp drop back toward the freezing point overnight.

This time, the zone of high pressure that brought the cold air in will be settling overhead tonight. This will create times of calm air and no wind, which should prompt another steady fall in evening readings into the 40s fairly early in the night. Morning lows will range from the upper 20s inland to mid 30s at the coast.

The air remains very dry, so sunshine will prevail. We'll have additional support from west and southwest winds Wednesday will trigger a quick warming trend that will get us back into the 60s for daytime temps, and some areas have a chance to crack 70° by mid afternoon.

This warming spell will also bring a longer pause to freezing mornings for the rest of this week and beyond, with lows forecast to be in the 40s into the weekend as highs return to the 70s each day. We'll maintain a mainly sunny sky trend through that time, with hardly a mention of rain through the next week; an isolated shower is possible starting Sunday but that risk is very low.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.