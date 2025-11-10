First to Know forecast: Freezing start to Veterans Day (11/10/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A deep plunge of Canadian air will produce the season's first widespread cold snap and freeze for many locations away from the coastline and downtown urban centers. Readings that topped off in the 50s today will fall steadily through the evening, into the 40s and 30s before midnight. There will be less wind, so the wind chill factor won't add so much of a bite to the colder air, but lighter wind will promote the temp decline to lows in the upper 20s to around 30° near and north of the state line, and lower 30s in most northern Florida locations. Beaches and areas near bodies of water will be slightly higher with the overnight temps. Nonetheless, a freeze warning is in effect for all areas overnight.

Brilliant sunshine will be around for Veterans Day, allowing temps to modify gradually through the 40s in the morning and back to the upper 50s to near 60° for highs. These will run more than 10 degrees below seasonal averages. Winds will remain on the light side as the core of high pressure approaches the area, providing the abundant sunlight.

Wednesday morning will likely be around or just below freezing before a temperature jump through the 60s. With the effects of high pressure staying around for several days this week, we'll encounter of steady warming trend. Though mornings will stay cool in the 40s, daytime highs will climb back into the milder 70s and perhaps coming close to 80° by the end of the week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

