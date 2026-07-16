First To Know forecast: Few showers splashing around (07/16/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our setup continues to keep a cap on the amount of showers and storms forming around the region. What does form is moving from northwest to southeast rather progressively, meaning times of showers and storms in a certain spot are rather brief. Quick-moving downpours will affect some areas through mid-evening before clouds break and a partial clearing trend gets underway.

Temperatures will be mainly in the 80s this evening, dropping into the 70s around or after midnight, down to morning lows in the mid and lower 70s. If your neighborhood gets rain, it will turn cooler quicker, but late-emerging sunlight will cause a temp rebound.

Friday features more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon amid a partly cloudy sky, with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s. Feels-like values will be as high as 106°

This weekend, a disturbance lurking to the south of the region will generate occasional clouds and passing showers and storms that will likely be more numerous, but not particularly extraordinary with strength levels. The eastern Gulf disturbance is not expected to become a stronger tropical entity. But, it will contribute to higher rain opportunities in the peninsula with some local effects as well, such as times of reduced sunshine and a few more downpours stretched around local counties. Severe weather is not anticipated, but some rainfall amounts can exceed two inches in some cases through early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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