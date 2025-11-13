First To Know forecast: Few more clouds, much more warmth (11/13/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're staying dry (as in relatively low humidity) for tonight and Friday. High pressure remains a driving force in our weather pattern, keeping strong fronts out of the region and allowing day after day of sunshine and permitting a daily warming trend.

For tonight, though, the few clouds from late today will dissipate, and a few zones of patchy fog will form in the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Evening temps will go from the 70s to the 50s, and overnight lows will fall into the 40s once again.

Friday's high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, supported by the north wind pattern bringing in additional dry air, but no real cold air source. This will be a trend that stretches into the weekend and beyond, even though it's not going to be incredibly humid. A little more moisture will support scattered clouds during the daytime hours and patchy fog at night prior to sunrise.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

