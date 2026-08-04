First to Know forecast: Evening rain for a select few (08/04/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The pattern of late-day and evening showers and thunderstorms is present, but the development is reduced somewhat by slightly drier air and the position of a low-pressure zone over northern Georgia. A few spots of rain will pass over coastal sections and a few interior south Georgia neighborhoods, but they'll be temporary and not particularly heavy. Otherwise, a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky trend is expected as the night goes on.

Evening temps will fall into the 80s, reaching the 70s late at night through the morning hours, down to eventual lows in the mid and lower 70s.

Wednesday will feature a repeat performance of daytime sunshine, building scattered cloud cover, and the formation of some pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms. Total rain coverage will top out at 40% of the area, which means many of us can get by without any kind of rain activity. Highs will be near average, in the low to mid 90s.

There will be slight variations in day-to-day conditions from point to point in the state line area, but the general expectation is for a daily sun-and-cloud mix and occasional showers and storms to develop in the warmth of the afternoons through the end of the work week. This weekend, some extra moisture arrives which can help increase the amount of afternoon rain and thunder, but avoiding washout conditions for the most part. Highs throughout this stretch will range between 90° and 95° in most cases.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.