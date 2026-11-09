First to Know forecast: Early coolness swings to daytime mildness (11/09/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're in a dry-air pattern that supports a wide night-to-day temperature range, going from chilly 40s and 50s in the morning to near 80° in the afternoon. Though not nearly as warm as last week, this current setup will continue for the next couple of days. Tuesday will have patchy clouds with ample sunshine, much like the last couple of days, with a mostly clear sky in the morning.

Evening temps will fall out of the 70s and through the 60s late. Morning readings will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for lows at sunrise.

Tuesday's temps will steadily rise and peak in the neighborhood of 80° in most locations.

For Wednesday, a disturbance will streak across the northern Gulf, spreading some cloudiness around and causing a couple of spot showers for Veterans Day. Overall impact from any showers will be minimal, and most areas should miss out on measurable rainfall. Sunshine will be reduced at times.

A strong cold front comes into the area late Thursday and Friday, with associated cloud cover but limited moisture, so rain chances are very slim. The effect of a surge of colder air will likely cause the lowest temperatures of the season thus far for the region, with weekend morning lows in the 30s and highs mainly in the 60s. There will be plenty of sunlight during the days, though.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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