First To Know forecast: Drier for most, but not quite everyone (07/15/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patchy cloudiness is anticipated for most areas this evening, with only a few spots of showers or storms forming for a brief time. Highest chances for rain development will be around the Interstate 10 counties, but coverage will be very localized. What does form will tend to move to the east-southeast and will be of short duration.

Overnight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear as temperatures fall through the 80s and into the 70s in the morning. Eventual lows will be in the low to mid 70s Thursday.

The pattern of limited shower and storm action continues for Thursday amid a mix of sunshine and clouds. Afternoon variety of spot rain and thunder is forecast of affect some areas, generally on either side of the state line, primarily in the mid-afternoon to early evening time frame. Locally heavy rain is possible but coverage will not be particularly widespread.

Highs Thursday will enter the low to mid 90s, and feels-like values will be around 100° to 105°.

The end of the week brings about a minor upper disturbance that will help generate occasional clouds and showers, especially for the Suwannee River region and the western Florida peninsula where rain coverage is forecast to be the highest. We'll see times of clouds and rain here but the trends for possible broader rain effects will be monitored and analyzed in the next couple of days. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s throughout.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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