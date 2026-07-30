First To Know forecast: Downpours in between breaks in the clouds (07/30/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The late-day showers and storms are building around the southwest Georgia and Suwannee River regions, generally moving to the southeast. Those areas of rain and thunder will trigger additional spots of downpours and occasional lightning and wind gusts elsewhere around the state line and I-10 regions through mid-evening. Severe-weather chances are low, but those stronger gusts will accompany most occurrences of heavy rain. The activity will remain scattered and temporary in any one spot, and fading out gradually later in the night.

Leftover clouds are expected through Friday morning. Evening temps will depend on coverage and timing of rain, but most areas will reach the 70s by midnight with morning lows in the mid and lower 70s.

Friday will have times of sunshine amid broken cloud cover. A nearby slow-moving front will keep the setup a bit unsettled and capable of forming areas of rain and storms scattered across most areas. The same hazards of heavy rain and frequent lightning exist in Friday's storms, through severe thunderstorm risks are minimal. Highs will get into the low to mid 90s during those times of sunshine and partial cloudiness.

The stalled front and a separate front in the Mississippi River area will stir things up quite a bit this weekend, causing more cloud cover, reduced amounts of sun, and periods of showers and rain with a few thunderstorms from time to time. Forecast highs this weekend are capped in the 80s with these in mind. Rainfall amounts can be generous over the next few days; we'll monitor for possible localized instances of flooding if rain activity and accumulation get excessive.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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