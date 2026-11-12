First To Know forecast: Cold front to bring a fresh, cool flow (11/12/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Present dry air will prevent showers from developing with tonight's cold front passage. A few clouds are possible, but mainly from the upper levels of the atmosphere. A pickup in the late-night breeze will be an indication of the cold front arriving as winds become northwesterly and reinforce the dry conditions. Colder air will also be contained in those breezes which will keep readings below average through the weekend, even supporting morning temps in the 30s.

For Friday morning, however, lows will reach the 40s by sunrise. There will be broad sunlight through the region during the day, but the chillier flow will cap highs to the 60s area-wide.

Saturday morning will start off in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Though not as breezy in the afternoon, the effects of cold air will limit warming to the upper 50s and lower 60s for daytime highs Saturday.

Sunday morning may start with patchy frost in inland sections with lows in the mid to upper 30s. It will remain primarily sunny with highs again in the 60s.

Early next week, a few more clouds will be possible with a minor disturbance that will enter the northern Gulf region. Isolated showers are in the picture for midweek, but generally seen as a low-impact type of feature for the regional weather pattern.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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