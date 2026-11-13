First To Know forecast: Cold and clear snap underway (11/13/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The new surge of dry and cold air is promoting broad sunshine Friday afternoon, which will lead to a mostly to entirely clear sky this evening and overnight. Temperatures in the 60s during the daytime will more easily drop into the 50s this evening, with 40s in the late night and morning time frame. A slight breeze early on will decrease a bit overnight.

Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Another sunshiny day is expected when the sun is up Saturday, with only isolated patches of clouds and a light northerly wind flow. Humidity values stay very low as readings slowly rise through the 50s and end up with peak afternoon temps in the lower 60s.

Sunday morning will be generally clear and cold, with chances for frost in inland locations because of the combination of clear sky, dry air, and temperatures reaching the mid 30s. Daytime temps rebound to the mid 60s and it will be mainly sunny.

Some upper clouds blend in early next week, causing times of filtered sunlight. A disorganized system moves across the northern Gulf late Monday and Tuesday, giving some areas thicker cloud cover and producing a few spot showers. Temp trend through midweek will be on a gradual upswing with highs approaching 70° by Wednesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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