First To Know forecast: Clouds to thicken, rain to follow (10/08/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few showers are possible late today and tonight, generally south of Interstate 10 and around the Suwannee River region. These are associated with a stalled front over north-central Florida and not directly connected to Hurricane Isaias. Elsewhere, layers of clouds will stretch around the state line, further increasing through Friday morning.

Evening temperatures will fall into the 70s, and most area morning lows will be between the upper 60s north to lower 70s south.

As Isaias's center moves toward the western Florida panhandle Friday afternoon and evening, we in the Big Bend will be on the east side of the circulation, meaning we will have a pickup in cloud cover and overspreading showers and rain, especially around and west of the capital region. A modest increase in winds will be experienced during the day. Friday evening features continued rain activity and a few more wind gusts that can reach 40 mph, while most sustained winds inland will be around 15 to 30 mph. Wind speeds and frequency will be lower in the I-75 region and the eastern Big Bend.

Highs Friday will be in the 70s to near 80°.

As Isaias moves north through the mid-South region Saturday, a leftover band of rain and storms can roll across the local area Saturday morning and afternoon with scattered downpours and a chance for isolated spin-up tornadoes. Winds by later Saturday will be lower, and a partial clearing trend will begin in western areas. Sunday will be drier with isolated showers in the Suwannee valley exiting the region. Next week is shaping up to be mainly clear, less humid, and warm in the afternoons.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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