TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sprinkles and drizzle will be less common as the Thanksgiving afternoon turns into evening. West winds are bringing in a source of drier air and giving the cloud cover an opportunity to break and decrease. Peeks of sun are possible before sunset, then occasionally clear sky conditions are likely before midnight. A slight breeze will be noticed, keeping a chilly feel to the air.

Evening temperatures will fall out of the 50s and through the 40s into Friday morning. Readings before sunup will bottom out in the upper 30s to around 40°.

Another batch of scattered clouds is forecast to blend in with the sunshine Friday as temps stay on the cool side, with eventual highs touching the upper 50s to near 60°.

Layers of clouds will be present throughout the remainder of the holiday weekend, but Saturday will remain dry. Our next low-pressure system and associated cold front will approach late Sunday and Monday morning, when a band of showers and rain will develop and push through our area. Thunderstorm risk is very low and there are no severe weather concerns. The temperature trend will be seasonable following the front early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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