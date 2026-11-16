TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of cloudiness will be widespread this evening and overnight with a long stretch of atmospheric moisture nearby, along with a zone of low pressure over the central Gulf region. It's not a tropical low, but it is stirring up enough unsettledness to cast deeper moisture our way, supporting the layers of clouds and the spots of showers and light rain initially along the coast.

As temperatures fall this evening into the 50s, more areas of showers and sprinkles are prone to develop, especially around and south of the state line. Rainfall amounts will be light and no active weather (flooding, thunderstorms, and the like) is foreseen.

Overnight lows will be around 50°, with some upper 40s possible in southern Georgia.

Limited sunshine is expected Tuesday with an ongoing possibility for light rain and showers to be scattered around from time to time, but not continuously. Slow warming into the middle 60s is the result for daytime highs.

The disturbance will take on a somewhat disorganized form over the week, providing times of cloud cover, intermittent sunshine, and isolated shower chances through the end of the week. Winds from the east and southeast by then will aid in warming temps into the 70s for highs and 50s for lows starting Wednesday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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