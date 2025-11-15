First To Know forecast: Basking in warm weekend sunshine (11/15/2025)

First to Know Forecast: Sun, clouds, and weekend warmth (11/14/2025)

Stable weather conditions are renewed through this weekend as high-pressure zones persist in our weather setup.

Today features morning readings starting off in the 40s, then a bright and mainly sunny day with the ongoing presence of high pressure and dry air. The morning coolness will quickly give way to milder 70s before midday, with expected highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. A southwest wind flow can cause a few clouds to pop, but no rain will come from any of them.

Sunday will be similar with sunny to partly cloudy sky conditions. Morning lows will be slightly higher but those highs will come close to the 80° mark again.

A weak front will clip the area Monday with patchy clouds and a very low chance for a brief shower. The front doesn't have enough punch to drop temperatures, so we are looking at a warm series of days next week with highs consistently in the lower 80s and mornings falling to the 50s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.