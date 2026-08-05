First To Know forecast: Average August heat & rain activity (08/05/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the continued presence of slightly drier conditions in the atmosphere around us, the amount of showers and storms late this afternoon is low, and the expected impacts from such activity will be limited and localized to spots of downpours and isolated lightning flashes for some tri-state and I-75 communities and neighborhoods. It will be partly cloudy to mostly clear in most other locations through late tonight, with any spot showers and rain dispersing and dissipating.

Forecast temps will remain warm, falling into and through the 80s late tonight in areas that don't get rain. A faster temperature drop is likely for areas that do get rain. All local sections will feel lows in the morning in the low to mid 70s. A hint of patchy fog is possible.

Thursday's weather will be similar to today's, which is similar to yesterday's. Ample sunshine through early afternoon will bump up readings to the lower 90s, and the southeast to south wind pattern will help in providing the moisture for pop-up showers and storms that will tend to move inland through mid- and late afternoon. Like before, some areas will escape rain and storm action altogether, while select other spots can receive a quick dumping of rain.

Friday won't be much different, either. Over the weekend, a few more showers and storms will scatter around but not causing full washout conditions. Temperatures will remain close to average, with low to mid 90s for highs and mainly mid 70s for lows. Organized severe thunderstorms are not anticipated, and the tropics will remain uneventful through this time frame.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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