First to Know forecast: Areas of rain keeping things saturated (08/02/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The combination of widespread atmospheric moisture and an active upper-level wind pattern is keeping the trend of frequent shower and rain development locked in place around the state line and tri-state regions, amounting to rain totals of over an inch in many areas. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches is possible through tonight and Monday as a cold front to the northwest of the region is slow to move to the east through that time frame.

Saturated ground from excessive rain can create flooding issues for areas of poor drainage, or near creeks and streams. A flood watch remains in effect for most Big Bend counties through Monday afternoon. While rain can be heavy, thunderstorms are not expected to become severe in terms of wind gusts or tornadoes.

The associated cloud cover has limited warming today, so temperatures this evening will remain in the 70s, with some 80s in areas with a little more sun. Nighttime temps will be level in the mid to low 70s as showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to scatter and move around sections of our region.

Monday also features more times of showers, rain, and embedded thunderstorms, potentially adding to already impressive rain amounts in some sections and keeping the flooding risk present. Sunshine will be limited, and highs will top out in the 80s.

The slow-moving upper setup will gradually shift eastward through midweek, winding down the rain activity from west to east and returning the daily thunderstorm development to more of a scattered variety and less widespread. We'll have more breaks of sun that will return forecast highs to the lower 90s, close to early August averages.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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