First To Know forecast: An autumn day that feels more wintry (11/14/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Following morning temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, another sunshiny day is expected today, with only isolated patches of clouds and a light northerly wind flow. Humidity values stay very low as readings slowly rise through the 50s and end up with peak afternoon temps in the lower 60s. This will be more than ten degrees below average in many cases.

Sunday morning will be generally clear and cold, with chances for frost in inland locations because of the combination of clear sky, dry air, and temperatures reaching the mid 30s. Daytime temps rebound to the mid 60s and it will be mainly sunny.

Some upper clouds blend in early next week, causing times of filtered sunlight. A disorganized system moves across the northern Gulf late Monday and Tuesday, giving some areas thicker cloud cover and producing a few spot showers. Temp trend through midweek will be on a gradual upswing with highs approaching 70° by Wednesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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