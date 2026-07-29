First To Know forecast: Active thunderstorms this evening (07/29/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Batches of rain and thunderstorms are expected to affect many counties around the Florida/Georgia line late today and this evening, amid very hot conditions outside of recent storm and rain areas. Severe-weather elements are possible, namely strong straight-line wind gusts. Storms will also create frequent lightning and some instances of hail. Downpours will cause a soaking. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most local counties until 10:00, but can be canceled for areas that have already experienced strong to severe storms.

Later tonight, the leftover cloudiness and scattered showers will focus in southern sections, while severe thunderstorm risks wane.

The resulting rain activity will trigger a quick cool-down from temps near 100° in the late afternoon to the 70s after it rains. This will help morning lows fall into the mid 70s.

Thursday, the cold front that helping to trigger today's action will position itself across the Big Bend coast and offshore, where the main concentration of scattered showers and storms will be, while interior sections of southern Georgia will have times of sunshine and fewer clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

To close out the week, the stalled front will interact with a wave of disturbed conditions riding through the Deep South over the weekend, which will broaden the cloud cover locally and allow more frequent rounds of showers, rain, and thunder. Highs will be capped to the mid 80s to around 90° for the weekend. Rainfall amounts can reach one to two inches between Friday and next Monday, with isolated higher totals and localized flooding possible.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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