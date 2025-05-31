First To Know forecast: A treat of lower humidity (05/31/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A clearing trend is anticipated this morning, coming with a surge of drier air that will cause sunrise temps to fall to the mid 60s inland to near 70° south. This drier patch will allow for abundant sunshine and much lower humidity levels today, while afternoon temperatures will still be able to warm to near-average levels.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° for most areas, including beaches, with a prevailing northwest wind pattern.

Sunday morning offers a clear sky and a crisp-for-June start in the low to mid 60s. But, with this time of year being what it is, those cool readings will quickly rise under sunshine and some afternoon clouds to highs in the neighborhood of 90°.

Next week will stay dry (in terms of limited rain chance) with a slow uptick in moisture amounts. A system east of Florida may further influence a suppressed rain cycle through midweek while daytime highs will return to the hotter middle 90s.

As the hurricane season starts tomorrow, there are no legitimate risks foreseen in the next week ahead.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

