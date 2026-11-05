First To Know forecast: A soupy night before a cold front (11/05/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stalled front lurks to the west of the region, over southern Alabama and the central Florida panhandle, keeping the Florida/Georgia line area in the thick soup of rich moisture from the south. Spotty showers are focused along the front but generally isolated in the Big Bend and southern Georgia late this afternoon. Broken cloudiness is forecast through the evening and night, thickening overnight with light wind. Development of low clouds, fog, and sprinkles and mist will be supported in the nighttime hours.

Temperatures this evening will go into the 70s and level off around 70° for most of the morning. Eventual lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The front gets a kick from the upper-level wind pattern and will make its move through the region Friday. Cloud cover will spread around and a few showers will be produced, mainly on the light and scattered side. Highs will manage to reach the lower 80s one more time.

The front slides across the entire area by late Friday. Lower humidity will be encountered over the weekend, though some patches of upper clouds will blend in with the sun. Temperatures will be lower, with lows in the 50s and upper 40s over the weekend, and highs closer to average in the 70s.

Clouds will be around early next week with upper winds tapping into high-level moisture sources, but area temps will stay on the cooler side and the feel of the air won't be as thick. A few showers are possible around the midweek time frame.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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