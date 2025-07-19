First To Know forecast: A little more heat stress (07/19/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This weekend, a zone of high pressure will stretch across Florida and the eastern Gulf region. High pressure causes fewer daytime showers and storms.

After morning temps in the mid 70s, a developing a southwest to west wind pattern, along with limited rain formation, will lead morning and afternoon readings to rise steadily, peaking with high in the upper 90s.

The high amounts of moisture mean those feels-like temperatures will flirt with heat-advisory levels around 107° to 112°.

Rain development will be isolated and brief, with the sea breeze and extra heat allowing a few clouds to build enough to cause short-duration showers.

The same holds true for Sunday; quite hot in the afternoon, only an isolated shower possible, and highs in the upper 90s to near 100°

The deepest moisture — some of which contained in the former tropical disturbance that moved across the Gulf this week — will rotate around the high-pressure zone and re-emerge into the western Atlantic starting next Tuesday. While it's not being shown to re-develop into a low-pressure disturbance, we can have its moisture return to the area to create higher coverage of clouds, showers, and thunderstorms around midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

