First To Know forecast: A further decrease in spotty showers (07/22/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The corridor of tropical showers influenced by Bertha is focused across the Apalachicola River region and the tri-state junction, where spots of rain will briefly affect select neighborhoods in that area. Outside of there, longer times of sunshine have bumped up daytime temperatures in eastern locations, and the drop back into the 80s will take a little longer into the evening and night.

Thursday morning will be calmer in most cases, with occasional areas of clearer sky and temperatures reaching lows in the low to mid 70s.

Less rain development is expected Thursday afternoon, with a zone of high pressure aloft wedging its way into our area. This will lead us to have more rounds of sunshine mixed with scattered clouds during the day. A few pop-up showers or storms are possible in the eastern side of the Big Bend. Forecast highs will be in the mid 90s, though it will feel more like 100° to 106°.

Friday also features a limited amount of rain and storm action. Over the weekend, a front to the north will try to slip toward the state line and that can trigger a few more areas of rain and storms for the afternoon and evening hours, though likely falling short of washout conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s over that time span.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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