Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

ECLIPSE FORECAST: Mixing sun and clouds with 60-80% view of moon's shadow

ECLIPSE FORECAST: Mix of sun and clouds
Timeline of Solar Eclipse 2024 forecast for the Big Bend and South Georgia
Cloud cover expected to be hit or miss Monday during Solar Eclipse
Posted at 6:04 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 06:04:02-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday is the day for the highly anticipated Solar Eclipse 2024!

In the Big Bend and South Georgia, we are not located under the path of totality, so we will see a partial eclipse.

Around 70% of the sun will be covered by the moon Monday afternoon.

You will want to use your specialized glasses to view the eclipse as it progresses.

Here are some ways you can view in your neighborhood:
Tallahassee
Valdosta

As far as cloud cover goes- Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds for our area.

This means the sunlight will be filtered throughout the day. While some upper level thin clouds can still mean okay viewing through specialized glasses, some mid level clouds cloud block your eclipse view.

Fingers crossed for a clearing for us just in time for the peak coverage time at 3:00 PM when the moon will cover about 70% of the sun for our neighborhoods.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.