Early tailgate, early kickoff; know that it'll be getting hotter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With a solo home game in the region this Saturday, the football action is going to take place pretty bright and early!

The Seminoles' matchup with East Texas A&M at noon likely means tailgate activity might include some breakfast items. An early setup of the canopies will occur under a mostly clear sky and the coolest part of the day with on-campus temperatures around the lower 70s. Readings will steadily rise through late-morning, supported by ample sunshine.

Game time conditions will be mostly sunny and hotter with temps approaching 90° at kickoff. That's going to make sitting in direct sunlight in the stands a bit of a scorcher, with afternoon temps peaking in the mid 90s. It'll be a bit humid, so feels-like values near 100° in the shade will feel even more uncomfortable in full sun. Shade and hydrating beverages are highly recommended to maintain comfort and prevent heat stress symptoms.

A small chance for a pop-up shower exists toward the end of the game and through the evening, though not expected to be widespread or long-lasting.

