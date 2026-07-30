Downpours prompt flood advisory for parts of Leon, Gadsden cos.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for eastern Gadsden County and most of western and central Leon County until 9:15 Thursday evening.

A separate flood advisory covers southwestern Decatur County and southern Seminole County, and is in effect until 9:30 p.m.

A slower-moving mass of heavy rain has been pushing through the Tallahassee metro area, dropping over an inch of rain within one hour near the Gadsden/Decatur county line. Another one to two inches can fall within the advisory zone this evening.

Areas with poor drainage may encounter standing water, along with low-lying locations. Road travel will be more hazardous because of downpours and water on roadways.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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