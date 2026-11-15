Cool air stays to start the week

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The cooler temperatures will be sticking around for a few more days as week head into the workweek.

Lows Sunday night will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight, a good amount of cloud cover will move in and remain in place through Tuesday, providing overcast conditions. This will help keep highs in the 60s until midweek when the warming trend starts. From there, we will return to the mid 70s.

A few showers are also possible Monday and Tuesday, but will remain isolated.

Overall, we will be staying fairly dry. Moisture levels will slowly climb throughout the week, but it won't be enough to feel a huge difference in the air during the day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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