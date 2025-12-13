Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
46  WX Alerts
First To Know Weather

Actions

Cold Weather Advisory and Freeze Watch issued ahead of cold front

Cold Weather Advisory
ABC 27
Cold Weather Advisory
Cold Weather Advisory
Freeze Watch Sunday night
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — So far, a Cold Weather Advisory and a Freeze Watch have been issued ahead of the cold front set to move through the area Sunday.

Temperatures Sunday night are expected to take a drop into the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

The Cold Weather Advisory starts at 1 a.m. Monday and runs until 10 a.m. as wind chill values will drop to as low as 14°. The following counties are in the Cold Weather Advisory:

  • Jackson
  • Liberty
  • Franklin
  • Wakulla
  • Leon
  • Jefferson
  • Madison
  • Taylor
  • Lafayette
  • Seminole
  • Decatur
  • Miller
  • Baker
  • Mitchell
  • Grady
  • Thomas
  • Colquitt
  • Brooks
  • Cook
  • Berrien
  • Lanier
  • Lowndes

A Freeze Watch for a Hard Freeze is also in place from Sunday night through Monday morning as temperatures as low as 22° are possible. The following counties are in a Freeze Watch:

  • Seminole
  • Miller
  • Decatur
  • Baker
  • Mitchell
  • Grady
  • Thomas
  • Colquitt
  • Brooks
  • Cook
  • Berrien
  • Lanier
  • Lowndes
  • Clinch
  • Echols
  • Hamilton
  • Suwannee
  • Franklin coast

Cold weather shelters are opening across Tallahassee starting Sunday night. For a full list of shelters, click here.

Stay warm and stay safe!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood