Cold Weather Advisory and Freeze Watch issued ahead of cold front

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — So far, a Cold Weather Advisory and a Freeze Watch have been issued ahead of the cold front set to move through the area Sunday.

Temperatures Sunday night are expected to take a drop into the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

The Cold Weather Advisory starts at 1 a.m. Monday and runs until 10 a.m. as wind chill values will drop to as low as 14°. The following counties are in the Cold Weather Advisory:



Jackson

Liberty

Franklin

Wakulla

Leon

Jefferson

Madison

Taylor

Lafayette

Seminole

Decatur

Miller

Baker

Mitchell

Grady

Thomas

Colquitt

Brooks

Cook

Berrien

Lanier

Lowndes

A Freeze Watch for a Hard Freeze is also in place from Sunday night through Monday morning as temperatures as low as 22° are possible. The following counties are in a Freeze Watch:



Seminole

Miller

Decatur

Baker

Mitchell

Grady

Thomas

Colquitt

Brooks

Cook

Berrien

Lanier

Lowndes

Clinch

Echols

Hamilton

Suwannee

Franklin coast

Cold weather shelters are opening across Tallahassee starting Sunday night. For a full list of shelters, click here.

Stay warm and stay safe!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.