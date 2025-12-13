Cold Weather Advisory and Freeze Watch issued ahead of cold front

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — So far, a Cold Weather Advisory and a Freeze Watch have been issued ahead of the cold front set to move through the area Sunday.
Temperatures Sunday night are expected to take a drop into the 20s with wind chills in the teens.
The Cold Weather Advisory starts at 1 a.m. Monday and runs until 10 a.m. as wind chill values will drop to as low as 14°. The following counties are in the Cold Weather Advisory:
- Jackson
- Liberty
- Franklin
- Wakulla
- Leon
- Jefferson
- Madison
- Taylor
- Lafayette
- Seminole
- Decatur
- Miller
- Baker
- Mitchell
- Grady
- Thomas
- Colquitt
- Brooks
- Cook
- Berrien
- Lanier
- Lowndes
A Freeze Watch for a Hard Freeze is also in place from Sunday night through Monday morning as temperatures as low as 22° are possible. The following counties are in a Freeze Watch:
- Seminole
- Miller
- Decatur
- Baker
- Mitchell
- Grady
- Thomas
- Colquitt
- Brooks
- Cook
- Berrien
- Lanier
- Lowndes
- Clinch
- Echols
- Hamilton
- Suwannee
- Franklin coast
Cold weather shelters are opening across Tallahassee starting Sunday night. For a full list of shelters, click here.
Stay warm and stay safe!
