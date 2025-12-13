Cold front is on its approach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The calmness of Saturday will continue through the night with a few clouds moving in as the cold front inches closer.

Overnight lows Saturday will get down to the 40s for most with the warmest being the low 50s for a handful of neighborhoods.

Waking up Sunday, a few showers are possible in the morning as the cold front sweeps through, but will not be sticking around for long. Temperatures Sunday will be quite tricky and will vary depending on where you are in the viewing area. Temperatures will begin to warm in the morning, but as soon as the cold front passes your area, temperatures will begin to drop. Northwestern counties will get in on it first, keeping Sunday's highs in the low 60s while southwestern neighborhoods will have more time to warm, so could see the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday night is when the temperatures take a turn! As soon as the sun sets, everyone will be behind the front and temperatures will drop to the 20s overnight and early Monday morning. Windy conditions are also expected behind the front as sustained winds will range from 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. This has prompted a Cold Weather Advisory to be issued for almost every county in the area as wind chill values could get as low as 14° and a Freeze Watch to be issued for all south Georgia counties and a few eastern Big Bend counties as temperatures could get as low as 22°. Both advisories are in place starting Sunday night and last through Monday morning.

Daytime highs Monday will struggle to reach the 50° mark.

Cold weather shelters are opening across Tallahassee starting Sunday night. For a full list of shelters, click here.

Stay warm!

