Clouds returning as moisture creeps in

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Moisture is slowly moving in from the Atlantic, allowing for clouds to pop up for those along the Suwannee River Valley. However, it will not be enough moisture for any showers.

The clouds and moisture will slowly trek westward through Sunday evening and overnight. Waking up Monday, expect the same sight.

Temperatures will drop again through the overnight hours putting everyone back in the 50s.

The breeze will slowly let up throughout the day on Monday and we will return to calm conditions by Tuesday.

Highs will slightly warm with each day, going back in the low 80s for most.

More moisture will move in towards the end of the week as rain chances will slowly creep up into the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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