Cloud cover and spotty showers ahead of big cooldown

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are seeing moisture sneak into the area allowing for cloud cover and a few showers.

These conditions will continue Thursday as a cold front approaches and moves through. As early as Thursday evening, clouds will begin to clear and temperatures will begin to drop. Those in the tristate area will be the first to see the changes.

Temperatures Thursday night will drop into the 40s with highs Friday only reaching the mid 60s. However, over the weekend is when the coldest air of the season will set in.

Lows will dip into the 30s with frost possible, especially for those across south Georgia and north of I-10.

It's time to break out the jackets! Stay warm!

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