Classic September heat for players, spectators, tailgaters alike

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With it being the final weekend of summer, and the Seminoles taking to the field later today, it's bound to become another northern Florida toasty football Saturday.

The drier air from early this week has been replaced by more humid air, causing morning tailgating to be milder around 70° at sunrise. Readings will rise steadily through the rest of the morning, into the 80s shortly after 10:00.

Ample sunshine and existing moisture will support the sky becoming partly cloudy through early afternoon as temps exceed 90°. Feels-like temps will approach 100°.

Game time conditions will feature scattered clouds and a few pop-up showers around. They will be spotty and move mainly to the south, which may cause temporary impacts on the game if they move near of over the stadium. Unless there's isolated lightning flashes, the shower activity will be brief.

Kickoff temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, cooling into the upper 80s toward the end of the game. Further cooling will occur through the evening time frame.

