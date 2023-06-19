Bret becomes early open Atlantic-based tropical storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A vigorous tropical disturbance formed into a tropical storm Monday afternoon in a part of the Atlantic Ocean that experiences storm development usually toward the middle of the hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Bret is over 1,000 miles from the Windward Islands and is moving to the west at 21 mph.

Its highest winds are estimated at 40 mph.

Bret will undergo strengthening over very warm water temperatures in that region of the tropical Atlantic. Warm water temps fuel the intensification of tropical systems. The surface temps in that region are running several degrees higher than average.

The upper winds ahead of Bret are light and can support it getting stronger, and it is forecast to become the season's first hurricane later this week as it approaches the string of islands in the Lesser Antilles.

While long-range forecasts are less reliable, signals lean toward the active upper wind flow in the western Caribbean disrupting Bret's organization, and some weakening is projected over the weekend near the Greater Antilles. A possible turn to the north can occur early next week.

Bret currently poses no threat to the Gulf region, though upcoming forecast trends will be monitored for changes.